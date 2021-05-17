Bridges Investment Management Inc. Has $15.18 Million Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 3.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,708 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 2,504 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $15,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $847,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 22,615 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 3,176 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,293 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.37.

NYSE:MCD opened at $231.10 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.76. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $178.07 and a fifty-two week high of $238.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.44 billion, a PE ratio of 35.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

