Bridges Investment Management Inc. Has $27.81 Million Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 290,856 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $27,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PGR. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Progressive by 55.2% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Progressive in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of The Progressive by 81.5% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in The Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in The Progressive by 409.0% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Get The Progressive alerts:

NYSE PGR opened at $107.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.89. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $72.71 and a twelve month high of $107.59. The company has a market capitalization of $62.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 12.13%. On average, equities analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.95%.

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $1,096,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 332,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,410,699.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,243 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total value of $119,203.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,564 shares in the company, valued at $3,122,887.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,488 shares of company stock valued at $1,343,380 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PGR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Edward Jones raised shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The Progressive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.69.

About The Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.