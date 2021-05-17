Bridges Investment Management Inc. Trims Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 328,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,251 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises 3.4% of Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $116,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. Royal Harbor Partners LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $1,300,000. First United Bank Trust lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 5,349 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 48,397 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $17,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MA. Raymond James boosted their price target on Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.27.

MA stock opened at $363.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $360.12 billion, a PE ratio of 54.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $375.32 and a 200-day moving average of $348.36. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $281.20 and a 12-month high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mastercard news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total value of $1,095,120.27. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at $2,436,555.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.03, for a total value of $19,447,675.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,039,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,736,515,111.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 103,209 shares of company stock worth $36,853,378. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

