Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.480-3.480 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $28.29 billion-$28.29 billion.

Shares of OTCMKTS BRDCY traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.30. The company had a trading volume of 29,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,689. Bridgestone has a 1-year low of $14.21 and a 1-year high of $21.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.92. The stock has a market cap of $30.40 billion, a PE ratio of 51.95 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter. Bridgestone had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 0.67%. On average, research analysts expect that Bridgestone will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bridgestone from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.00.

Bridgestone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells tires and rubber products. It operates through two segments, Tires and Diversified Products. The company offers tires and tire tubes for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction and mining vehicles, industrial machinery, agricultural machinery, aircraft, motorcycles, scooters, etc.; automotive parts; retreading materials and services; automotive maintenance and repair services; tire raw materials; and other tire-related products.

