Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. is engaged in providing employer-sponsored child care, early education and work/life solutions. Its employer-sponsored child care programs include child care and early education centers, infant/toddler/preschool care and education, full and part-time child care, kindergarten, school-age programs, summer camps and back-up care. Bright Horizons manages child care centers for corporations, hospitals, universities and government agencies The Company operates primarily in North America, Europe and India. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. is based in Watertown, Massachusetts. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BFAM. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $168.00 to $158.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays upped their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the company from $180.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $173.38.

NYSE BFAM opened at $134.91 on Friday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a twelve month low of $99.01 and a twelve month high of $182.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 109.68, a P/E/G ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.71.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.79. The business had revenue of $377.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.48 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 4.35%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total transaction of $321,195.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,069,186.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David H. Lissy sold 24,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.05, for a total value of $4,506,334.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 208,617 shares in the company, valued at $37,770,107.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,696 shares of company stock worth $8,037,730. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 249.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 179.7% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

