BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Buys Shares of 258,962 OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 258,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.09% of OrganiGram as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OrganiGram in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in OrganiGram by 2,833.9% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in OrganiGram during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in OrganiGram by 1,266.7% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in OrganiGram during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 10.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OGI shares. BMO Capital Markets raised OrganiGram from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on OrganiGram from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (up previously from $3.50) on shares of OrganiGram in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, CIBC upgraded OrganiGram from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.41.

Shares of OGI stock opened at $2.42 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.32. OrganiGram Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $6.45. The company has a market capitalization of $721.72 million, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.26). OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 207.26% and a negative return on equity of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $11.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.70 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OrganiGram Company Profile

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

