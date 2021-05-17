BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $609,000 Stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,980 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,490 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DB. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 35,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the third quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Institutional investors own 24.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DB stock opened at $14.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $6.39 and a 1 year high of $14.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.46 and a beta of 1.49.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 3.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

