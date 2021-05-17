BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 1,119 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,119 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Discovery were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Discovery in the first quarter valued at $1,274,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Discovery by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 153,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,690,000 after buying an additional 9,808 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery during the 4th quarter worth about $11,435,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Discovery by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 18,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery during the 1st quarter worth about $32,287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

DISCA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Discovery from $23.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Macquarie raised shares of Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Discovery from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Discovery currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.40.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCA opened at $35.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.07 and a 52-week high of $78.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.14.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Analysts forecast that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Discovery news, Director Kenneth W. Lowe sold 393,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $16,944,477.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,297,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,798,808.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lori C. Locke sold 1,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $95,103.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,673.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,367,598 shares of company stock valued at $73,889,344 in the last quarter. 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

