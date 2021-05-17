BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 588 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its holdings in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 588 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OGE. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 2,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 61.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OGE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OGE Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.75.

Shares of NYSE OGE opened at $34.40 on Monday. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $28.20 and a 1 year high of $35.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.06 and a 200 day moving average of $32.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. OGE Energy had a negative net margin of 9.15% and a positive return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.94 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.46) EPS. Research analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.54%.

In other OGE Energy news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total transaction of $221,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,122.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

