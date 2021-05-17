Britvic (LON:BVIC) Hits New 1-Year High at $928.50

Britvic plc (LON:BVIC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 928.50 ($12.13) and last traded at GBX 925 ($12.09), with a volume of 25217 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 921 ($12.03).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Britvic from GBX 950 ($12.41) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Britvic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 967.14 ($12.64).

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.46 billion and a PE ratio of 26.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 870.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 819.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.49.

In other news, insider Joanne Wilson sold 9,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 916 ($11.97), for a total value of £84,528.48 ($110,437.00). Insiders bought 49 shares of company stock valued at $41,503 over the last 90 days.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

