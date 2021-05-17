Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Slow Capital Inc.

Slow Capital Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,395 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,409 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up about 1.5% of Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 138.5% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Broadcom from $460.00 to $540.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.15.

AVGO stock opened at $441.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $180.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $256.77 and a 12-month high of $495.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $466.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $441.24.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.25 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.77, for a total value of $247,388.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.83, for a total value of $2,788,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,997 shares of company stock worth $13,240,028 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

