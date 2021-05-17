Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $45 million-$50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $42.73 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BWEN. Zacks Investment Research raised Broadwind from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright lowered Broadwind from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Broadwind from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.67.

Shares of BWEN stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.36. 466 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 692,284. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.27. Broadwind has a 1-year low of $1.88 and a 1-year high of $12.89. The company has a market cap of $80.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.99 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. Broadwind had a negative return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadwind will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephanie K. Kushner sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total transaction of $85,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 478,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,342,376.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

About Broadwind

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets; and steel towers and adapters primarily to wind turbine manufacturers.

