Brokerages Anticipate CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Will Announce Earnings of $1.30 Per Share

Equities analysts expect CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) to report earnings of $1.30 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CF Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.69. CF Industries posted earnings of $0.89 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 46.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CF Industries will report full year earnings of $2.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $3.97. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $3.84. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CF Industries.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 5.14%.

Several brokerages have commented on CF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded CF Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

CF stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $54.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,985,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,227,003. The firm has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 41.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.72. CF Industries has a 12 month low of $25.30 and a 12 month high of $55.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.18%.

In other CF Industries news, Director David P. Hopkins sold 6,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $309,514.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,614 shares in the company, valued at $1,502,614.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO W Anthony Will sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total value of $2,168,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 523,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,368,934.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,125 shares of company stock worth $6,126,459 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 2.8% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 1.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 15,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 0.4% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 51,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in CF Industries by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 23,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

