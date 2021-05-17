Brokerages Anticipate ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) to Post $0.17 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ChannelAdvisor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the highest is $0.22. ChannelAdvisor reported earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor will report full-year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ChannelAdvisor.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $40.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.97 million.

ECOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on ChannelAdvisor from $24.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ChannelAdvisor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.54.

In related news, Director Marshall Heinberg sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.46, for a total transaction of $291,980.00. Also, Director Janet Raye Cowell sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $457,000.00. Insiders have sold 410,424 shares of company stock worth $10,581,648 in the last ninety days. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,094,540 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,326,000 after buying an additional 114,362 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 792.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,113,564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,224,000 after buying an additional 988,726 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 4,784.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 821,001 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,120,000 after buying an additional 804,194 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 471,945 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,112,000 after buying an additional 36,086 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 458,926 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,807,000 after buying an additional 60,819 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ECOM opened at $24.44 on Friday. ChannelAdvisor has a fifty-two week low of $12.11 and a fifty-two week high of $28.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $726.67 million, a P/E ratio of 39.42 and a beta of 0.99.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

