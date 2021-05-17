Brokerages Anticipate Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE:CLNC) to Post $0.14 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE:CLNC) to report $0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Colony Credit Real Estate’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the lowest is $0.11. Colony Credit Real Estate reported earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 46.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Colony Credit Real Estate will report full year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.74. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Colony Credit Real Estate.

Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). Colony Credit Real Estate had a negative net margin of 232.33% and a positive return on equity of 6.05%.

CLNC has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in a research report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of Colony Credit Real Estate stock traded up $0.19 on Monday, hitting $9.42. 6,254 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,029. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.82. Colony Credit Real Estate has a 12-month low of $3.70 and a 12-month high of $9.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Colony Credit Real Estate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Colony Credit Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -111.11%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Colony Credit Real Estate by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 110,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 7,706 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 10,447 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate during the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 354,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 68,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 32,374 shares in the last quarter. 32.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colony Credit Real Estate Company Profile

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

