Brokerages Anticipate Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Frank’s International’s earnings. Frank’s International reported earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 69.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Frank’s International will report full-year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.16). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.03). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Frank’s International.

Get Frank's International alerts:

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $94.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.28 million. Frank’s International had a negative return on equity of 10.38% and a negative net margin of 72.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on FI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Frank’s International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays raised shares of Frank’s International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

FI stock opened at $3.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $840.26 million, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.51. Frank’s International has a 12 month low of $1.49 and a 12 month high of $5.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.51 and its 200 day moving average is $3.16.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Frank’s International during the 1st quarter worth about $150,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Frank’s International by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,462,558 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,842,000 after acquiring an additional 34,588 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Frank’s International by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 101,653 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 3,773 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Frank’s International by 364.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 30,206 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 23,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Frank’s International by 0.5% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,274,331 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after acquiring an additional 6,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.45% of the company’s stock.

Frank’s International Company Profile

Frank's International N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars, and Cementing Equipment.

Recommended Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Frank’s International (FI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Frank's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frank's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.