Brokerages Anticipate Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.12 Million

Analysts expect that Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) will announce sales of $8.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kindred Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.60 million and the highest is $11.63 million. Kindred Biosciences reported sales of $39.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 79.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kindred Biosciences will report full year sales of $26.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.40 million to $30.59 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $85.55 million, with estimates ranging from $46.09 million to $125.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kindred Biosciences.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24). Kindred Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 25.42% and a negative net margin of 62.50%.

A number of analysts have commented on KIN shares. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on shares of Kindred Biosciences from $9.25 to $15.25 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Aegis restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.15.

In related news, Director Denise Bevers sold 8,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $41,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 143,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $719,175. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KIN. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences in the first quarter worth $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences in the first quarter worth $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 174.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 4,028 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 291.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 5,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KIN traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.76. 387,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,864. The stock has a market cap of $215.50 million, a P/E ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.81 and a 200 day moving average of $4.55. The company has a current ratio of 12.71, a quick ratio of 12.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Kindred Biosciences has a 52 week low of $3.20 and a 52 week high of $6.00.

Kindred Biosciences Company Profile

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline focuses on biologics for a range of indications primarily in dogs and cats. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats; and Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of fever in horses.

