Brokerages Anticipate LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Will Announce Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Posted by on May 17th, 2021

Analysts expect that LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.73 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for LKQ’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the highest is $0.79. LKQ posted earnings of $0.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 37.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LKQ will report full-year earnings of $3.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow LKQ.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 5.12%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LKQ shares. Truist Securities raised their price target on LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist lifted their target price on LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

LKQ stock opened at $50.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 1.67. LKQ has a 52-week low of $24.00 and a 52-week high of $51.70.

In other LKQ news, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,386 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total transaction of $67,387.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,268.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LKQ. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LKQ during the first quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in LKQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in LKQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LKQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 268.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 855 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

