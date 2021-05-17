Brokerages Anticipate Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) to Post $1.52 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) will announce earnings of $1.52 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Synopsys’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.55 and the lowest is $1.50. Synopsys posted earnings of $1.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Synopsys will report full year earnings of $6.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $6.34. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.92 to $7.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Synopsys.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $970.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $952.24 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 14.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SNPS shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.75.

In related news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 28,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.42, for a total value of $6,834,841.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,848 shares in the company, valued at $22,656,784.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 6,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.37, for a total transaction of $1,716,425.64. Insiders sold 92,030 shares of company stock worth $23,699,496 in the last 90 days. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth $383,608,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Synopsys by 4,782.4% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,041,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $270,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,573 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in Synopsys by 118.3% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 958,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $248,395,000 after acquiring an additional 519,161 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Synopsys by 50.6% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,537,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $381,024,000 after acquiring an additional 516,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Synopsys by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,083,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,241,878,000 after acquiring an additional 306,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $239.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Synopsys has a 12-month low of $151.52 and a 12-month high of $300.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $249.34 and a 200 day moving average of $247.05.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

