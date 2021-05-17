Brokerages Expect Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $688.12 Million

Equities research analysts expect Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) to announce $688.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Euronet Worldwide’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $690.23 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $686.00 million. Euronet Worldwide posted sales of $527.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will report full year sales of $2.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.97 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.56 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Euronet Worldwide.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.18). Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $652.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.78 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EEFT. Truist increased their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $195.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup raised Euronet Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $122.00 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet downgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. DA Davidson raised their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $166.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.73.

Shares of NASDAQ EEFT opened at $145.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $144.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.62. Euronet Worldwide has a 1-year low of $78.87 and a 1-year high of $167.71. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 275.31 and a beta of 1.60.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 74,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,815,000 after buying an additional 16,773 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 108.9% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 9,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 5,035 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,512,000. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 621,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,085,000 after purchasing an additional 25,055 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

