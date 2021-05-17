Brokerages Expect Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) to Post $1.11 EPS

Brokerages expect Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) to announce earnings of $1.11 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.20 and the lowest is $1.08. Federal Realty Investment Trust reported earnings per share of $0.77 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 44.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will report full year earnings of $4.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.44 to $4.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.01 to $5.22. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Federal Realty Investment Trust.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.42). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 21.56%.

A number of research firms have commented on FRT. Truist raised their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Scotiabank lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Compass Point lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.71.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth $613,939,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1,056.8% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,005,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,986,000 after acquiring an additional 918,372 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,190,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,134,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 120.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 651,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,417,000 after buying an additional 355,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FRT traded up $0.45 on Monday, hitting $112.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 435,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,891. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $67.01 and a 1-year high of $118.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.80 and its 200 day moving average is $95.95. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 48.70, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.98%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

