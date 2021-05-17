Brokerages Expect L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) to Post $3.16 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $3.16 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for L3Harris Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.28. L3Harris Technologies reported earnings of $2.83 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies will report full-year earnings of $13.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.75 to $13.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $14.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.00 to $14.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for L3Harris Technologies.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.80 EPS.

LHX has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.13.

LHX traded up $1.06 on Monday, hitting $218.10. 945,759 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,207,015. The company has a 50 day moving average of $210.22 and a 200-day moving average of $192.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.71 billion, a PE ratio of 36.11, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. L3Harris Technologies has a 12-month low of $158.09 and a 12-month high of $221.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.48%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 27,250.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 9,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

