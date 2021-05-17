Brokerages Expect L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) to Post $3.16 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on May 17th, 2021

Analysts expect L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $3.16 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for L3Harris Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.28. L3Harris Technologies reported earnings of $2.83 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies will report full-year earnings of $13.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.75 to $13.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $14.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.00 to $14.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for L3Harris Technologies.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.80 EPS.

LHX has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.13.

LHX traded up $1.06 on Monday, hitting $218.10. 945,759 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,207,015. The company has a 50 day moving average of $210.22 and a 200-day moving average of $192.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.71 billion, a PE ratio of 36.11, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. L3Harris Technologies has a 12-month low of $158.09 and a 12-month high of $221.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.48%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 27,250.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 9,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on L3Harris Technologies (LHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX)

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit