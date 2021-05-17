Brokerages Expect MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.18 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) will post $5.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for MEI Pharma’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $9.73 million and the lowest is $1.20 million. MEI Pharma reported sales of $25.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 79.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th.

On average, analysts expect that MEI Pharma will report full year sales of $22.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.04 million to $25.14 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $43.85 million, with estimates ranging from $25.00 million to $63.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MEI Pharma.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.12). MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 142.81% and a negative return on equity of 33.55%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MEIP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.60.

Shares of MEI Pharma stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.63. 17,983 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 907,573. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.25. MEI Pharma has a 1-year low of $2.29 and a 1-year high of $4.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.12 million, a P/E ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.65.

In related news, Director Frederick W. Driscoll sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $100,750.00. Insiders own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MEIP. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in MEI Pharma by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 801,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after buying an additional 48,149 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in MEI Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 11,632 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of MEI Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in MEI Pharma by 128.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 66,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 37,665 shares in the last quarter. 67.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

