Brokerages Expect PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $105.15 Million

Equities analysts expect PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) to announce sales of $105.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for PTC Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $110.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $95.98 million. PTC Therapeutics reported sales of $75.24 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 39.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $481.81 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $466.00 million to $511.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $747.41 million, with estimates ranging from $651.05 million to $855.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow PTC Therapeutics.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.59) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $117.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.77 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 76.10% and a negative net margin of 123.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.81) EPS.

PTCT has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised PTC Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.91.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, insider Eric Pauwels sold 786 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total value of $37,861.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,701 shares in the company, valued at $1,719,717.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $569,000. RTW Investments LP raised its position in PTC Therapeutics by 25.4% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 5,293,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $250,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,130 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $322,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 4.8% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 226.3% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 8,806 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PTCT opened at $37.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.35. PTC Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $37.12 and a 12 month high of $70.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

