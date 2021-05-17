Brokerages Expect Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) to announce $0.24 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Titan International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.35. Titan International posted earnings of ($0.17) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 241.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Titan International will report full-year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Titan International.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Titan International had a negative return on equity of 27.12% and a negative net margin of 5.51%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Titan International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th.

Shares of NYSE:TWI opened at $10.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Titan International has a 1 year low of $1.09 and a 1 year high of $11.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.27. The firm has a market cap of $632.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 2.47.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Titan International by 498.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,010,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,912,000 after acquiring an additional 841,855 shares during the period. Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Titan International in the 1st quarter worth $4,984,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Titan International during the 4th quarter worth about $1,629,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Titan International by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 662,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,144,000 after buying an additional 269,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Titan International by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,709,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,986,000 after purchasing an additional 224,006 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

Titan International

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

