Brokerages Expect Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Posted by on May 17th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) to announce $0.24 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Titan International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.35. Titan International posted earnings of ($0.17) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 241.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Titan International will report full-year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Titan International.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Titan International had a negative return on equity of 27.12% and a negative net margin of 5.51%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Titan International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th.

Shares of NYSE:TWI opened at $10.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Titan International has a 1 year low of $1.09 and a 1 year high of $11.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.27. The firm has a market cap of $632.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 2.47.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Titan International by 498.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,010,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,912,000 after acquiring an additional 841,855 shares during the period. Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Titan International in the 1st quarter worth $4,984,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Titan International during the 4th quarter worth about $1,629,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Titan International by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 662,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,144,000 after buying an additional 269,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Titan International by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,709,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,986,000 after purchasing an additional 224,006 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

About Titan International

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Titan International (TWI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Titan International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit