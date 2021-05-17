Brokerages Set ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Target Price at $20.80

ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.80.

Several analysts have weighed in on ADTN shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of ADTRAN from $20.50 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Argus upgraded ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday.

NASDAQ ADTN opened at $20.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.89. ADTRAN has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $20.35. The company has a market capitalization of $975.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.97 and a beta of 1.40.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $127.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.20 million. ADTRAN had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. Analysts expect that ADTRAN will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -3,600.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ADTRAN by 6.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,222,003 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $137,142,000 after buying an additional 508,871 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in ADTRAN by 4.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,310,162 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,894,000 after buying an additional 197,659 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in ADTRAN by 123.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,158,006 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $52,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742,872 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 28.1% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,399,693 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $23,347,000 after acquiring an additional 306,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 20.8% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 998,620 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,657,000 after acquiring an additional 171,780 shares in the last quarter. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ADTRAN

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications platforms and services for service providers, cable/multiple system operators, small- to medium-sized business, and distributed enterprises in the United States, Germany, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

