Brokerages Set BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Target Price at $14.00

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BCRX. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Cowen began coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

In related news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 7,000 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $88,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 193.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 173.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 231.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. 72.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BCRX opened at $12.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -16.89 and a beta of 3.03. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $14.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.94.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.10). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 328.70% and a negative net margin of 233.45%. The firm had revenue of $19.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.80 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

