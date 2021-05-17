Brokerages Set BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Target Price at $14.00

Posted by on May 17th, 2021

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BCRX. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Cowen began coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

In related news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 7,000 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $88,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 193.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 173.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 231.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. 72.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BCRX opened at $12.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -16.89 and a beta of 3.03. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $14.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.94.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.10). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 328.70% and a negative net margin of 233.45%. The firm had revenue of $19.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.80 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Analyst Recommendations for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit