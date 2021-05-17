Brokerages Set Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) PT at $18.67

Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.75.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DSEY. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Diversey in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Diversey in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Diversey in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Diversey in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Diversey in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

DSEY stock opened at $17.02 on Friday. Diversey has a 12-month low of $13.50 and a 12-month high of $18.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.82.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Diversey in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Diversey in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diversey in the 1st quarter valued at about $294,000. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diversey in the 1st quarter valued at about $766,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diversey in the 1st quarter valued at about $893,000.

About Diversey

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional; and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractors industries.

