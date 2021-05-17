Brokerages Set Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Target Price at $99.04

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $99.86.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GILD. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Redburn Partners raised Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

GILD stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $69.07. 6,104,771 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,226,380. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.20. Gilead Sciences has a 52-week low of $56.56 and a 52-week high of $79.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.63 billion, a PE ratio of 71.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 46.25%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $94,152.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,957.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $1,309,608.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,319,156.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 198.5% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 91,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,921,000 after acquiring an additional 60,937 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 15,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 8,174 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarissa Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $174,332,000. Institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

