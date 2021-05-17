Brokerages Set HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Target Price at $20.00

HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HDELY. Societe Generale downgraded shares of HeidelbergCement from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HeidelbergCement from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of HeidelbergCement from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

Shares of HDELY stock opened at $18.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.43 and its 200 day moving average is $15.95. HeidelbergCement has a 1-year low of $8.44 and a 1-year high of $19.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.48.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.343 per share. This is a positive change from HeidelbergCement’s previous annual dividend of $0.08. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. HeidelbergCement’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.56%.

HeidelbergCement Company Profile

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

