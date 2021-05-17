Brokerages Set OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) PT at $34.75

Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.75.

Several research analysts have weighed in on OGE shares. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OGE Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

OGE Energy stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.79. 2,025,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,399,422. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.18. OGE Energy has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $35.24. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.94 million. OGE Energy had a negative net margin of 9.15% and a positive return on equity of 10.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.46) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that OGE Energy will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.54%.

In related news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total value of $221,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,793 shares in the company, valued at $817,122.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OGE. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in OGE Energy by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 178,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,695,000 after acquiring an additional 23,450 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in OGE Energy by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 9,085 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 358,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,420,000 after purchasing an additional 40,677 shares in the last quarter. 61.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

