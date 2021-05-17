Brokerages Set Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Target Price at $178.33

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seventeen have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $178.74.

PXD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Johnson Rice reissued a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Monday, March 15th. Cowen lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $207.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $177.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

NYSE:PXD traded up $3.44 on Wednesday, reaching $160.49. 91,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,637,866. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.61. The firm has a market cap of $39.15 billion, a PE ratio of 153.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $76.58 and a 12 month high of $175.37.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.76, for a total value of $248,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,669 shares in the company, valued at $2,597,293.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 29,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total value of $4,862,697.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 456,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,359,310.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,338 shares of company stock valued at $8,536,408 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,200 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,208 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

