Brokerages Set Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Target Price at $141.33

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $141.33.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DGX. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $135.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Quest Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $103.26 and a 1 year high of $142.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $131.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.95.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($0.01). Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 4th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 8,536 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total value of $1,194,698.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,619,310.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total transaction of $138,936.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,596 shares in the company, valued at $4,981,602.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,237 shares of company stock worth $8,161,778 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DGX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,701,114 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,501,723,000 after purchasing an additional 236,899 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 1.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,928,514 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $375,846,000 after buying an additional 42,307 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 16.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,924,828 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $375,373,000 after acquiring an additional 407,180 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 6.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,349,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $300,718,000 after acquiring an additional 146,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,991,692 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $255,618,000 after acquiring an additional 64,214 shares during the period. 85.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

