Brokerages Set Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Price Target at $53.19

Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.19.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup raised shares of Southern Copper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

SCCO stock opened at $76.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Southern Copper has a 1 year low of $32.59 and a 1 year high of $83.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.58. The firm has a market cap of $58.99 billion, a PE ratio of 45.69, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Southern Copper had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Southern Copper will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.83%.

In other news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total transaction of $146,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,500,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,020,807.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 231,563 shares of company stock valued at $18,016,911 in the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Southern Copper by 0.5% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 34,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Southern Copper by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Southern Copper by 1.4% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 14,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Southern Copper by 100.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Southern Copper by 4.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. 6.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

