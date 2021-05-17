Brokerages Set Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Target Price at $15.36

Shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.36.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Simmons upgraded Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

Shares of Viper Energy Partners stock opened at $18.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.73 and a 200 day moving average of $14.04. Viper Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $6.52 and a 12 month high of $19.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.14). Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 60.82% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Viper Energy Partners will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 769.23%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNOM. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Bridgeworth LLC acquired a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,493,000. Creative Planning increased its position in Viper Energy Partners by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,707 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 7,966 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Viper Energy Partners by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 203,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,369,000 after buying an additional 23,100 shares during the period. 33.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2020, it had mineral interests in 24,350 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 99,392 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.