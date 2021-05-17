Brokerages Set Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) PT at $91.57

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $91.57.

WAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $81.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Steven J. Hilton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total value of $1,081,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,474 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $236,341.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,659.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 61.3% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 124.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter worth about $53,000. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $104.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.81 and a 200 day moving average of $76.30. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $28.28 and a 52 week high of $109.84.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $337.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.88 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 32.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is 20.66%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

