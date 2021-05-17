Brokers Issue Forecasts for BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BTAI)

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) – Investment analysts at Zacks Investment Research increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research analyst D. Bautz now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.46 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.21.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BTAI. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $150.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $150.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.36.

Shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock opened at $31.47 on Monday. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $71.50. The company has a market cap of $775.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.35.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.19).

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 314.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 92.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. 48.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Vincent O’neill sold 25,000 shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $1,389,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of adrenergic receptor agonist dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immune activator for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and solid tumors.

