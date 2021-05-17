Brokers Offer Predictions for Royalty Pharma plc’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Royalty Pharma in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 13th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Gilbert now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.63. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Royalty Pharma’s FY2022 earnings at $3.16 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.39 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.84 EPS.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.89.

Shares of Royalty Pharma stock opened at $40.73 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.78. The company has a quick ratio of 10.31, a current ratio of 10.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Royalty Pharma has a 12 month low of $34.80 and a 12 month high of $56.50.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%.

In other news, Director Henry A. Fernandez acquired 25,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.83 per share, for a total transaction of $1,203,531.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,713 shares in the company, valued at $408,029.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $5,867,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 339,198 shares of company stock valued at $15,556,801. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPRX. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Royalty Pharma during the third quarter valued at about $1,211,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Royalty Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $154,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,513,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,264,000. Finally, S&CO Inc. grew its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 57,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 26,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.85% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.