Brokers Set Expectations for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) – Desjardins boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report issued on Wednesday, May 12th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.85 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.64. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s FY2021 earnings at $12.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.30 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on CM. Fundamental Research upped their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$115.36 to C$135.48 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$124.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$124.50 to C$131.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. CSFB upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$118.00 to C$123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cormark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$130.28.

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at C$132.53 on Monday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of C$78.53 and a one year high of C$132.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$59.35 billion and a PE ratio of 14.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$126.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$115.89.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.79 by C$0.79. The company had revenue of C$4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.84 billion.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a $1.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $5.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 63.86%.

In other news, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 10,000 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$122.00, for a total transaction of C$1,220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,330 shares in the company, valued at C$284,260. Also, Director Katharine Berghuis Stevenson purchased 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$124.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,818,470.60. Over the last three months, insiders sold 61,895 shares of company stock worth $7,433,702.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

