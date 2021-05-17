Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.650-0.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $300 million-$320 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $274.10 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BRKS. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brooks Automation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $92.11.

BRKS stock traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $90.79. 786,544 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 911,440. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.67 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.60. Brooks Automation has a 1-year low of $38.16 and a 1-year high of $108.72.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.88 million. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Brooks Automation will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

In related news, Director Michael Rosenblatt sold 1,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $158,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,882 shares in the company, valued at $709,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

