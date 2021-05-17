Bryan, Garnier & Co Upgrades Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) to Neutral

Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $16.68 on Thursday. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $11.65 and a fifty-two week high of $21.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $62.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.22, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.33.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a positive return on equity of 14.23% and a negative net margin of 22.32%. As a group, analysts forecast that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th were issued a $1.3563 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.16%.

About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

