(BTA.L)’s (BTA) Sell Rating Reiterated at Numis Securities

Numis Securities reiterated their sell rating on shares of (BTA.L) (LON:BTA) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a GBX 110 ($1.44) price target on the stock.

BTA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.16) target price on shares of (BTA.L) in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded (BTA.L) to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 125 ($1.63) to GBX 200 ($2.61) in a report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on (BTA.L) from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Saturday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on (BTA.L) from GBX 175 ($2.29) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on (BTA.L) from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. (BTA.L) presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 168.50 ($2.20).

