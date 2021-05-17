Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bumble in a report issued on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $1.72. The business had revenue of $170.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.74 million. The firm’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

BMBL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Bumble in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Bumble in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Bumble in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Bumble from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Bumble from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.21.

BMBL opened at $42.82 on Monday. Bumble has a 12 month low of $38.91 and a 12 month high of $84.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.06.

In related news, Director Pamela Thomas-Graham acquired 6,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.23 per share, for a total transaction of $498,163.05. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $76.23. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd acquired 488,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.00 per share, with a total value of $20,999,953.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bumble during the first quarter worth $7,242,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bumble in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Bumble in the first quarter valued at about $369,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Bumble during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Bumble in the first quarter worth about $112,000.

Bumble Company Profile

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

