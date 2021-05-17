Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Plans Dividend Increase – $1.22 Per Share

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 1.2182 per share on Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Bunzl’s previous dividend of $0.68.

Shares of OTCMKTS BZLFY opened at $32.54 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.02. The firm has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.79. Bunzl has a 52 week low of $20.70 and a 52 week high of $36.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BZLFY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Bunzl from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Bunzl from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded Bunzl to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

