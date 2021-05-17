Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Burning Rock Biotech Limited focuses on the application of next generation sequencing technology in the field of precision oncology. Its business consists of NGS-based therapy selection testing for late-stage cancer patients as well as NGS-based cancer early detection. Burning Rock Biotech Limited is based in GUANGZHOU, China. “

NASDAQ:BNR traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.66. 286,791 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,119. Burning Rock Biotech has a 1-year low of $18.64 and a 1-year high of $39.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.64 and its 200-day moving average is $28.36.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $20.19 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Burning Rock Biotech will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 343.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Hershey Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech during the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Burning Rock Biotech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Burning Rock Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 15.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Burning Rock Biotech Company Profile

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

