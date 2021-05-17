BWS Financial Boosts Verso (NYSE:VRS) Price Target to $30.00

Verso (NYSE:VRS) had its price target raised by equities researchers at BWS Financial from $25.50 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. BWS Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 75.54% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verso from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get Verso alerts:

NYSE VRS opened at $17.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $565.20 million, a PE ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.82. Verso has a 12-month low of $7.36 and a 12-month high of $17.59.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. Verso had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $282.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.63 million. On average, analysts expect that Verso will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Verso by 8.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,380,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,732,000 after acquiring an additional 181,546 shares during the period. SCW Capital Management LP increased its position in Verso by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. SCW Capital Management LP now owns 2,234,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,853,000 after acquiring an additional 40,931 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in Verso by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,676,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,150,000 after buying an additional 474,236 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Verso by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 780,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,380,000 after buying an additional 52,122 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Verso by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 642,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,720,000 after buying an additional 101,408 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Verso

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

Read More: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Verso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verso and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.