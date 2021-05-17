BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) CFO Sells $63,190.00 in Stock

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.19, for a total value of $63,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,547,594.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of BWXT stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $64.44. 141,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,130. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.60 and a 1 year high of $68.68. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.71.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 61.50% and a net margin of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is 32.06%.

Separately, Maxim Group lifted their target price on BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.40.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

