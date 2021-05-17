BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.050-3.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.150. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of BWXT stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $64.42. The stock had a trading volume of 807 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,754. BWX Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $49.60 and a fifty-two week high of $68.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.96.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 61.50%. The firm had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that BWX Technologies will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.06%.

Separately, Maxim Group raised their target price on BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.40.

In other news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total transaction of $67,340.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,913,597.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,300 shares of company stock valued at $148,512. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

