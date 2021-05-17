Cadence Bank NA Acquires 336 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Cadence Bank NA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 211.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 171,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,275,000 after acquiring an additional 116,552 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,012,000. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,520,000 after buying an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 15,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,136,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 507.4% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWD traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $160.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,770,875. The company’s 50-day moving average is $156.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.46. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $107.97 and a 1-year high of $163.39.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

