Cadence Bank NA Cuts Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Cadence Bank NA reduced its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 6.3% in the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 10,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,829,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.2% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 48,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,116,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 10.6% in the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.75.

In other news, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 1,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $182.84 per share, with a total value of $249,759.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,649 shares in the company, valued at $11,089,063.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $26,270,801.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,422,933 shares in the company, valued at $23,154,584,820.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LLY stock traded up $2.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $199.03. The company had a trading volume of 13,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,939,115. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $218.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.80.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.29%.

Eli Lilly and declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

